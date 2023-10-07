Bigg Boss 17: Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh confirms being approached; says 'My parents are against it'

Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh has opened up about being approached for Bigg Boss 17. He said that his parents will not allow him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 is all set to begin from October 15. The promos of the show have released recently.
A lot is being said about the participants of this season.
There were reports that Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh has been approached for the show now.
Sagar played Samar in Anupamaa and now his character has died in the show. Hence, Sagar was in the news for Bigg Boss.
In an interview with Times Now, Sagar confirmed that he was approached for Bigg Boss 17.
Sagar said that he is approached for Bigg Bos 17 and he is still in talks so there is no confirmation on the same. He is also approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.
Sagar also mentioned that his parents are against him doing Bigg Boss 17.
Talking about other contestants, Ankita Lokhande is reportedly the confirmed contestant of the show and she is also the highest paid.
As per reports, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Kanwar Dhillon, Isha Malviya, Bebika Dhurve, Armaan Malik, Jay Soni, and others have been approached to play the role.
Reports also say that Salman Khan might not host the entire season of Bigg Boss 17 as he is busy with Tiger 3 and other new film with Karan Johar.
