Bigg Boss 17: Top TV show characters who would make Salman Khan show interesting

Anupamaa's Anuj, YRKKH's Akshara and more iconic TV characters who would make Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 interesting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Akshara is the simple, bubbly and happy girl. But at the same time she fire! So, this is an interesting character for Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who doesn't want a man like Anuj? A strong, charming, fun man would be a treat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aradhana is a journalist and she is quite straightforward yet so loving. Bigg Boss needs such people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A strict and disciplined teacher like Bhide is needed in the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Sharma is already in talks with the makers but her character, Pakhi is also the right choice for Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa's Baa is an interesting character. You need someone who loves fighting, arguing over little things for sure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bold, bindaas and beautiful Savi is a Bigg Boss material.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sahiba is a hardworking and mature girl. So, we also need mature people in Bigg Boss house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhavani is fierce and aggressive. She always has problem with little things and hence she can also be right for BB 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muskaan is a sweet, innocent girl but at the same time she is a bit immature and childish. She lives in her own happy world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A personality like Vanraj is needed. The aggressive, competitive and smart guy is always a part of BB 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi Dave is full of drama and we all need drama in Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, Bigg Boss house also need someone who cook really well. Hence, Bann Chow has to go in.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!