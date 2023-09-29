Bigg Boss 17: Top TV show characters who would make Salman Khan show interesting

Anupamaa's Anuj, YRKKH's Akshara and more iconic TV characters who would make Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 interesting.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

YRKKH's Akshara

Akshara is the simple, bubbly and happy girl. But at the same time she fire! So, this is an interesting character for Bigg Boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa's Anuj

Who doesn't want a man like Anuj? A strong, charming, fun man would be a treat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barsatein's Aradhana

Aradhana is a journalist and she is quite straightforward yet so loving. Bigg Boss needs such people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TMKOC's Bhide

A strict and disciplined teacher like Bhide is needed in the house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

GHKPM's Pakhi

Aishwarya Sharma is already in talks with the makers but her character, Pakhi is also the right choice for Bigg Boss 17.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa's Baa

Anupamaa's Baa is an interesting character. You need someone who loves fighting, arguing over little things for sure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

GHKPM's Savi

Bold, bindaas and beautiful Savi is a Bigg Boss material.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teri Meri Doriyaann's Sahiba

Sahiba is a hardworking and mature girl. So, we also need mature people in Bigg Boss house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

GHKPM's Bhavani kaku

Bhavani is fierce and aggressive. She always has problem with little things and hence she can also be right for BB 17.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

YRKKH's Muskaan

Muskaan is a sweet, innocent girl but at the same time she is a bit immature and childish. She lives in her own happy world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa's Vanraj

A personality like Vanraj is needed. The aggressive, competitive and smart guy is always a part of BB 17.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa's Rakhi Dave

Rakhi Dave is full of drama and we all need drama in Bigg Boss 17.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Banni Chow's Banni

Well, Bigg Boss house also need someone who cook really well. Hence, Bann Chow has to go in.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Salaar vs Dunki, THESE big movie clashes left fans thrilled  

 

 Find Out More