Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha-Aishwarya, Ankita-Rhea; makers get real life enemies together for TRPs?

Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15 and the makers have all amazing plans to have good TRPs with the reality show.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 to begin soon

The promos of Bigg Boss 17 have raised the excitement level. The show will begin from October 15 and we cannot wait for it now.

The plans and strategies!

Before the show begins, the makers have made some amazing strategies for getting good TRPs. Well, they have brought contestants who have not had good relations with each other until now.

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt

We all loved Ayesha and Neil as Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, post the show some issues cropped up and their friendship went kaput. They are no longer friends now.

Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh

Before Neil Bhatt, Ayesha's issues reportedly started with his wife and GHKPM co-star Aishwarya. They have also unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted pictures together as well. Bringing them together will be a good strategy.

Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty

We all know Ankita and Rhea's connection with late Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was held responsible for Sushant's demise by many while Ankita was seen supporting Sushant.

Ankita-Rhea's fights?

With this connection, we might see the ladies fighting against each other.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar

Ex-lovers Isha and Abhishek are also entering the show and they have not had a good end to their relationship. Hence, the past issues will come up again with them coming together in the same house.

Vivek Choudhary and Armaan Malik

Youtuber Vivek and Armaan have been reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 17.

Vivek Vs Armaan

However, the Youtubers have always been against each other and fighting it out through social media or videos.

Will the fights help TRPs?

Well, it will be interesting to see if this strategy of the makers will work or not.

