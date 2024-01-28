Bigg Boss 17: Best contestants who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi after doing Bigg Boss
Vridhi Soodhan
Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in 2019, took part in Bigg Boss 13 and won the competition. He had won the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in addition to participating in it.
One of the most adored celebrities in the business is Gauahar Khan. Season 7 of Bigg Boss, presented by Salman Khan, was won by the actress. Regarding the KKK show, she participated in the fifth season.
Manveer was a contestant and winner in the tenth season of Bigg Boss. He was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, for those who are unaware.
Shweta Tiwari participated in Bigg Boss 4 and even took home the title. The actress qualified for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a finalist.
Tejasswi Prakash is among the most well-liked and prosperous TV celebrities. Bigg Boss 15 was won by the actress. She appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 as well, however an eye injury forced her to leave the show.
Shiv Thakare was also seen in both the shows as a srong player.
Archana Gautam was a fun factor in both the shows.
Rumour is spreading that Ankit Gupta from Bigg Boss might be seen in the next season of KKK.
