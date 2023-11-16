Bigg Boss 17 boosts Salman Khan's popularity, Munawar Faruqui enters list of most popular non-fiction personalities

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Kapil Sharma has yet again topped the list. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapil had been away touring and took a break from his TV show. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And now, Kapil will have a new show on Netflix. Fans cannot wait for the same. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan is placed 2nd this month.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He was at number 4 last month. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It seems Bigg Boss 17 has helped boost Salman's popularity. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rohit Shetty is placed 3rd. He was earlier placed 2nd on the list. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's finale happened mid-October which kept him in the buzz. Moreover, Singham Again was also announced. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan has slipped a position too. He is placed 4th this month. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 stint and his tweets are keeping him in the news.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munawar Faruqui has participated in Bigg Boss 17. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His followers on Instagram increased considerably. He is one of the most popular contestants of the season.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Bollywood movies about one-sided love on Netflix and Amazon Prime

 

 Find Out More