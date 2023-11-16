Bigg Boss 17 boosts Salman Khan's popularity, Munawar Faruqui enters list of most popular non-fiction personalities
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Kapil Sharma has yet again topped the list.
Kapil had been away touring and took a break from his TV show.
And now, Kapil will have a new show on Netflix. Fans cannot wait for the same.
Salman Khan is placed 2nd this month.
He was at number 4 last month.
It seems Bigg Boss 17 has helped boost Salman's popularity.
Rohit Shetty is placed 3rd. He was earlier placed 2nd on the list.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's finale happened mid-October which kept him in the buzz. Moreover, Singham Again was also announced.
Amitabh Bachchan has slipped a position too. He is placed 4th this month.
His Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 stint and his tweets are keeping him in the news.
Munawar Faruqui has participated in Bigg Boss 17.
His followers on Instagram increased considerably. He is one of the most popular contestants of the season.
