Before Bigg Boss 17, Top 13 most fair players in the history of Salman Khan show

Before Bigg Boss 17, take a look at the Top 13 most fair players in the history of Salman Khan's reality game show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Ankit Gupta from Bigg Boss 16 played his game individually without making a gang and maintained calm throughout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss season 7, played her game very gracefully, but she has question on Salman being biased.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss 12. She bonded well with Sreesanth. She played her game very calmly, and never got angry or provoked by anyone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt was in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was always clear and honest in expressing her views and opinions and also bared her heart out during the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Mehra was in Bigg Boss 10 but he never once got into any argument or fight on the show. But that also backfired and he got evicted was being boring and lazy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Dev was the contestant in Bigg Boss 10 and he played his game in a very cool attitude.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gaurav Chopda from Bigg Boss 10 didn’t hit below the belt despite being provoked by others in the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keith Sequeira was seen in Bigg Boss 9. Keith and Rochel both were together in the show to win but Keith got evicted due to fewer votes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Simba Nagpal in Bigg Boss 15 was very calm in nature even when the house was a total chaos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hiten Tejwani from Bigg Boss 13 was loved by everyone for his wise thoughts and fair game.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh was the only one from the season who played a very fair game and also maintained her clam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amar Upadhyaya, who was in Bigg Boss 5, was like an extension of his onscreen character of Mihir Virani and was very popular.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhinav Shukla was in Bigg Boss 14 and even though Rakhi Sawant was misbehaving with him, he did not lose his calm and maintained his dignity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!