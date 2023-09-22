Bigg Boss 17, Chand Jalne Laga and more new shows pose threat to Anupamaa, YRKKH TRPs

New shows like Bigg Boss 17, Chand Jalne Laga and others are started soon. Hence, this may affect the TRPs of top shows like Anupamaa, YRKKH.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's popularity

YRKKH is the talk of the town. The twists and turns in the show has grabbed everyone's attention.

Anupamaa's top place on TRP charts

Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa is always on the top spot on the TRP charts.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin winning hearts

GHKPM is also always amongst the top five shows on TRP charts. However, we will soon see new shows coming up that might affect the TRPs of these shows.

Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 is the most awaited reality show. The TRPs of the top shows will surely be affected with Bigg Boss 17 starting.

Chand Jalne Laga

The promo of the show released recently and it looks like this love story will win hearts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale

The finale of KKK 13 will also happen soon and this can also affect the TRPs of top TV shows.

Star Parivaar Awards 2023

Star Parivaar Awards 2023 will air in the next week. The awards show has a massive fan following.

Indian Idol 14 to begin soon

The most loved singing reality show, Indian Idol is starting and it is soon going to be the talk of the town.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si doing great

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has already begun and it is getting good response from the audience.

Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's new show will begin soon and the promos look quite promising.

Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu

Saubhagyavati Bhava was a hit show and it is now returning with a new story of a new character like Viraj Dobriyal.

Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

Navika Kotia's new show will be starting soon and people have always loved the saas bahu drama more.

