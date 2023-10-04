Before Bigg Boss 17 begins, a look at the oldest contestants who grabbed attention

Salman Khan has seen contestants of various age groups throughout the seasons that he has hosted so far.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Oldest Bigg Boss contestants 

In this list, we will have a look at the oldest Bigg Boss contestant.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Puneet Issar

Veteran actor Puneet Issar entered the house of Bigg Boss 8 when he was about 56. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swami Om 

The Godman was about 58 years old when he participated in Bigg Boss 10. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja is 50 plus. She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan is 52. He participated in Bigg Boss 16 last year. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cyrus Broacha

Comedian and actor Cyrus is also 50 plus. He was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepak Tijori

When Deepak entered Bigg Boss as a wildcard contestant, he was about 45 years old. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poonam Dhillon

Popular actress Poonam was about 47 when she participated in Bigg Boss 3. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abu Malik

Musician Abu Malik was about 58 when he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anup Jalota

Veteran singer Anup Jalota was about 65 when he entered the Bigg Boss 12 house.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sshivani Durga

The Godwoman was about 43 years old when she participated in Bigg Boss 11.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz was the most handsome man at 45 when he joined Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Bedi 

Kabir Bedi's daughter Pooja Bedi was more than 40 when she became a contestant on Salman-hosted Bigg Boss 5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection day 28 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan movie beats the fourth week collections of Baahubali 2

 

 Find Out More