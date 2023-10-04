Before Bigg Boss 17 begins, a look at the oldest contestants who grabbed attention

Salman Khan has seen contestants of various age groups throughout the seasons that he has hosted so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
In this list, we will have a look at the oldest Bigg Boss contestant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran actor Puneet Issar entered the house of Bigg Boss 8 when he was about 56.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Godman was about 58 years old when he participated in Bigg Boss 10.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja is 50 plus. She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sajid Khan is 52. He participated in Bigg Boss 16 last year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Comedian and actor Cyrus is also 50 plus. He was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Deepak entered Bigg Boss as a wildcard contestant, he was about 45 years old.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular actress Poonam was about 47 when she participated in Bigg Boss 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Musician Abu Malik was about 58 when he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran singer Anup Jalota was about 65 when he entered the Bigg Boss 12 house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Godwoman was about 43 years old when she participated in Bigg Boss 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Eijaz was the most handsome man at 45 when he joined Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Bedi's daughter Pooja Bedi was more than 40 when she became a contestant on Salman-hosted Bigg Boss 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!