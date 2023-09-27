Bigg Boss 17 confirmed contestants full list OUT?

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to begin and there are some celeb names that are going viral on social media. Will we see them on Salman Khan's show this year?

Arjun Bijlani

The TV heartthrob's name has reportedly been confirmed.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

The TV star couple are reportedly the first confirmed couple for the show.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple will make an entry in the Bigg Boss show, reportedly.

Ayesha Singh

The most beloved TV star too will be the participant in Salman Khan's show claim reports.

Jay Soni

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has reportedly given his nod to appear on the show.

Arijit Taneja

The TV hottie is another name that is making headlines for appearing in Bigg Boss 17.

Munawar Faruqui

Like every year, the Lock Upp winner's name is once again doing the rounds.

Sandeep Sikand

The popular TV producer might be a part of the show.

Nyra Banerjee

This TV beauty is one of the popular faces who may make her appearance on the show this year.

Isha Malviya

The actress is a popular face on TV and might appear in Salman Khan's show.

Abhishek Kumar

The TV actor's name is also said to be finalised for the show.

Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant's husband, Adil, has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

