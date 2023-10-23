Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and more celebs who changed their names before joining showbiz

Not just Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra, there are a lot of other contestants have changed their names.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
Mannara was born Barbie Handa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek revealed that his real name is Abhishek Pandey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Ankita's real name is Tanuja Lokhande.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Businessman Vicky Jain's real name is Vikas JainSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss fame Dalljiet is born Deepa Kaur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular actor KVB's real name is Manoj Bohra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uttaram beauty was born Divya Desai. She changed her name before entering showbiz.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Nia's name is Neha Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT fame Raqesh was actually born Rakesh Bapat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was born Natasha Hassanandani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay's real name is actually Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yes, Shilpa also changed her name. She was born Ashwini Shetty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The host's real name is Adul Rashid Salim Salman Khan. He was named after his grandfather.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
