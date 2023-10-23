Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and more celebs who changed their names before joining showbiz

Not just Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra, there are a lot of other contestants have changed their names.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Mannara Chopra

Mannara was born Barbie Handa. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Kumar 

Abhishek revealed that his real name is Abhishek Pandey. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita Lokhande

If reports are anything to go by, Ankita's real name is Tanuja Lokhande. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Jain

Businessman Vicky Jain's real name is Vikas Jain

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dalljiet Kaur

Bigg Boss fame Dalljiet is born Deepa Kaur. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karanvir Bohra

Popular actor KVB's real name is Manoj Bohra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashami Desai

Uttaram beauty was born Divya Desai. She changed her name before entering showbiz. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia Sharma

If reports are anything to go by, Nia's name is Neha Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raqesh Vashishth

Bigg Boss OTT fame Raqesh was actually born Rakesh Bapat. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anita Hassanandani

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was born Natasha Hassanandani.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar 

Akshay's real name is actually Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

Yes, Shilpa also changed her name. She was born Ashwini Shetty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

The host's real name is Adul Rashid Salim Salman Khan. He was named after his grandfather. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

