Bigg Boss 17 contestants: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Armaan Malik, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma confirmed; BIG names reject the show?

Bigg Boss 17 contestants: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Armaan Malik, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma; here is the latest round-up of the confirmed names and those who refused to be a part of Salman Khan's show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Bigg Boss 17

Now, all eyes are on Salman Khan's reality show BB 17 that starts in October 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande

As per Gossips TV, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain have said an yes for the show

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt - Aishwarya Sharma

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple too plan to enter the show

Bigg Boss 17: Surbhi Jyoti

It seems Bigg Boss 17 makers will unveil Surbhi Jyoti as the biggest surprise

BB17: Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal

Salman Khan's show might see Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal as well

Bigg Boss 17: Nyra Banerjee

It seems Nyra Banerjee is also finalised for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya

The name of Isha Malviya is doing the rounds since a long time

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui

It seems he demanded a lot of money and Bigg Boss 17 makers had to drop the idea

Bigg Boss 17: Indira Krishna

The seasoned TV actress has been approached as well for the show

Bigg Boss 17: Armaan Malik

Famous YouTuber Armaan Malik will also go on the show

Bigg Boss 17: Sheezan M Khan

It seems Sheezan M Khan said no to Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17: Jennifer Winget

The top TV actress has also said no to Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17: Khushi and Vivek Choudhary

The influencer couple is also supposed to be on Bigg Boss 17

