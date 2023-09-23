Bigg Boss 17 contestants: Rhea Chakraborty to lock horns with Ankita Lokhande inside the house? More Influencer couples approached 

Bigg Boss 17 is beginning next month. Here's looking at more names that have cropped up as the contestants on the Salman Khan show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Bigg Boss is beginning on 15th October 2023. Finally, it's that time of the year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This time Bigg Boss will openly favour some contestants and each player will have a different game.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiss Ishq N Konnections contestant Elina Chauhan has been approached by the makers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers have also reportedly approached MTV Elevator Pitch Contestant Akshay Jacker.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udaariyaan actor Samarth can be a part of the Bigg Boss 17 journey as a wildcard contestant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udaariyaan actress Twinkle Khanna refused to participate in the show. It is said the makers are trying to get her as a wildcard.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Every year, Rhea Chakraborty's name crops up as a contestant. This time too she has reportedly been approached.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Ankita will enter solo and not with her husband, Vicky Jain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are to be believed and if both the ladies do participate in the show, the audience might get to see Rhea vs Ankita.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Armaan Malik and his wife Payal Malik have also been approached for Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another social media influencer couple's name that has surfaced is of Mr and Mrs Narula.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre are approached too. Reportedly, Shrenu is almost confirmed and talks are on with Akshay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!