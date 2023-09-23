Bigg Boss 17 contestants: Rhea Chakraborty to lock horns with Ankita Lokhande inside the house? More Influencer couples approached 

Bigg Boss 17 is beginning next month. Here's looking at more names that have cropped up as the contestants on the Salman Khan show.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 premiere 

Bigg Boss is beginning on 15th October 2023. Finally, it's that time of the year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss dhamaka 

This time Bigg Boss will openly favour some contestants and each player will have a different game.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elina Chauhan 

Kiss Ishq N Konnections contestant Elina Chauhan has been approached by the makers. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Jacker 

The makers have also reportedly approached MTV Elevator Pitch Contestant Akshay Jacker. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samarth Jurel 

Udaariyaan actor Samarth can be a part of the Bigg Boss 17 journey as a wildcard contestant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkle Arora 

Udaariyaan actress Twinkle Khanna refused to participate in the show. It is said the makers are trying to get her as a wildcard. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rhea Chakraborty 

Every year, Rhea Chakraborty's name crops up as a contestant. This time too she has reportedly been approached. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita Lokhande 

If reports are anything to go by, Ankita will enter solo and not with her husband, Vicky Jain. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rhea vs Ankita 

If reports are to be believed and if both the ladies do participate in the show, the audience might get to see Rhea vs Ankita. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr and Mr Malik 

Armaan Malik and his wife Payal Malik have also been approached for Bigg Boss 17. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr and Mrs Narula 

Another social media influencer couple's name that has surfaced is of Mr and Mrs Narula. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New Telly couple in talks 

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre are approached too. Reportedly, Shrenu is almost confirmed and talks are on with Akshay. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa upcoming twist: MaAn separation ahead; THIS person to support Anuj after Anu leaves 

 

 Find Out More