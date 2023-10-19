Bigg Boss 17 duo Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and other Top 10 'fighter-cock' celebs on the show

Bigg Boss 17 duo Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and other former contestants of the Salman Khan show who could fight at the drop of a hat

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Bigg Boss 17

The latest season of Bigg Boss 17 is here and we have seen 3 minor fights already

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar

Say whatever but the guy has truly made up his mind to give content through verbal brawls

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya

It looks like Isha Malviya and KhanZaadi will compete for catfight queen title

Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga

Priyanka Jagga was hands down one of the most quarrelsome in BB's history

Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana

She had brought dhamaal in dull season with her fights

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz was the king of provocation on Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani

He really showed he can fight on that show

Bigg Boss 12: S Sreesanth

His hot temper brought fireworks on the show

Dolly Bindra

The lady's decibel levels on the show still gives shivers to fans

Bigg Boss 8: Armaan Kohli

He also got into verbal and physical fights on the show

