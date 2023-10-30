Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya or Sana Raees Khan; who will get evicted?
Sanskruti Nemane
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed everyone's attention. Two weeks have passed and the contestants are doing great in the show.
Bigg Boss 17's nomination process happened in the show. As per the live feed, only three contestants have been nominated.
Bigg Boss 17 contestant Neil Bhatt has been nominated for this week.
Neil Bhatt been very calm and has not done anything interesting yet. He is a popular face on TV and hence can be saved this week.
Isha Malviya is the most talked about contestant of Bigg Boss 17. Well, she is in the news for all wrong reasons.
While everybody is upset with her lying about Abhishek and Samarth but she is still in the news. Her chances of getting eliminated are 50-50.
Sana Raees Khan has not been quite active but since a last few days she has shown involvement.
Sana was in the botton two even last time and this time her chances of getting eliminated are more.
Manasvi Mamgai entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant along with Samarth Jurel.
As per reports, even Manasvi is nominated for the week. She is new so even her chances of being eliminated are 50-50.
