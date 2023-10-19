Bigg Boss 17 Eliminations: Mannara Chopra takes HUGE lead over Abhishek Kumar and Navid Sole in latest voting trends

Bigg Boss 17 Eliminations: It looks like Mannara Chopra has given a tight slap on the face of all her critics. The starlet is leading voting trends by a huge margin

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 Eliminations

As Weekend Ka Vaar draws near, all eyes will be on the eliminations

Mannara Chopra on Bigg Boss 17

Mannara Chopra is apparently the highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss 17

BB17: Mannara Chopra in tears

She was in tears as people nominated her from the Dil house

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra felt cheated

She felt unhappy as Vicky Jain whom she trusted voted her

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra

The starlet is leading the voting trends with over four lakh votes

BB17: Kumar to stay on

Good, bad or ugly Abhishek Kumar is giving content to the show

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar

It seems Abhishek Kumar has got close to 1,80,000 votes

Bigg Boss 17: Navid Sole at bottom

It seems Navid Sole has just got around 50,000 votes

BB17: Game over for Sole

There are many who want that Sole gets more time

BB17: Tight slap to haters

Mannara Chopra has proved that she is here to rule on Bigg Boss 17

