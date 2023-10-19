Bigg Boss 17 Eliminations: Mannara Chopra takes HUGE lead over Abhishek Kumar and Navid Sole in latest voting trends

Bigg Boss 17 Eliminations: It looks like Mannara Chopra has given a tight slap on the face of all her critics. The starlet is leading voting trends by a huge margin

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023