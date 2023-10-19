Bigg Boss 17 Eliminations: Mannara Chopra takes HUGE lead over Abhishek Kumar and Navid Sole in latest voting trends

Bigg Boss 17 Eliminations: It looks like Mannara Chopra has given a tight slap on the face of all her critics. The starlet is leading voting trends by a huge marginSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
As Weekend Ka Vaar draws near, all eyes will be on the eliminationsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mannara Chopra is apparently the highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss 17Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was in tears as people nominated her from the Dil houseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She felt unhappy as Vicky Jain whom she trusted voted herSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The starlet is leading the voting trends with over four lakh votesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Good, bad or ugly Abhishek Kumar is giving content to the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Abhishek Kumar has got close to 1,80,000 votesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Navid Sole has just got around 50,000 votesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
There are many who want that Sole gets more timeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mannara Chopra has proved that she is here to rule on Bigg Boss 17Source: Bollywoodlife.com
