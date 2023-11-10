Bigg Boss 17 enters the top five on TRP charts; here's why the season is a hit

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 is doing well and is amongst the top five shows on TRP charts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 17th season has won hearts and here's why the audience is enjoying the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bringing together popular TV celebrities like Ankita, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt who have ensured to fetch TRPs. They also have a massive fan following.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Getting popular social media sensations like Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahashettey and others. Some of them are even more popular than the TV stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Making the TV stars and Youtubers come under one roof and giving some solid content.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cashing in on Isha Malviya's controversial love life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss and his savage involvement in the game show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dividing one big house into three sections was a masterstroke. Bigg Boss is making the contestants playing against and sometimes for each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breaking the regular routine by closing and opening the kitchen for a few hours. The clashes in the kitchen had become very boring over the years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Well, Bigg Boss 17 is going to win it this time!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jay Kotak marries former Miss India Aditi Arya; here's all you need to know about the newlyweds

 

 Find Out More