Bigg Boss 17 enters the top five on TRP charts; here's why the season is a hit
Sanskruti Nemane
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 is doing well and is amongst the top five shows on TRP charts.
The 17th season has won hearts and here's why the audience is enjoying the show.
Bringing together popular TV celebrities like Ankita, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt who have ensured to fetch TRPs. They also have a massive fan following.
Getting popular social media sensations like Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahashettey and others. Some of them are even more popular than the TV stars.
Making the TV stars and Youtubers come under one roof and giving some solid content.
Cashing in on Isha Malviya's controversial love life.
Bigg Boss and his savage involvement in the game show.
Dividing one big house into three sections was a masterstroke. Bigg Boss is making the contestants playing against and sometimes for each other.
Breaking the regular routine by closing and opening the kitchen for a few hours. The clashes in the kitchen had become very boring over the years.
Well, Bigg Boss 17 is going to win it this time!
