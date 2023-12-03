Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Contestants are manipulating Munawar Faruqui, feel fans – Check Poll Results  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023

Munawar Faruqui is one of the top contestants of Bigg Boss 17.

He has a huge fan following outside. Even MC Stan's fans are supporting Munawar on Salman Khan show. Salman has already picked Munawar as his favourite.

Munawar has been unable to play to his full potential in Bigg Boss 17 so far. 

We conducted a poll asking fans if other contestants are manipulating Munawar for their own benefit. Today we are declaring the results. 

We have seen Abhishek Kumar seeking validation about right and wrong when it comes to Mannara Chopra and his fight from Munawar. They fought over the same.

Mannara Chopra has been constantly asking about Munawar needing clarity on his relationships in Bigg Boss 17. 

It has come across as Mannara wants Munawar's unwavering support by hook or by crook. 

Ankita Lokhande has previously backstabbed Munawar which hurt him. 

She recently confessed to being possessive about her bonds including Munawar. However, it seems she wants his loyal support too. 

Vicky Jain, the mastermind has been trying to rule the house but Munawar has been standing his own ground. He doesn't like Ankita's bond with Munawar.

It looks like everyone just wants to get Munawar's support since he is one of the strongest contestants in the house.

About 55.8% people voted yes that Munawar is being manipulated. 44.2% people feel Munawar is too smart for them. But somewhere, it is hampering his game. 

