Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted contestant Soniya Bansal reveals the most cunning and fake housemate; shares her top 3 

In a shocking turn of events, Soniya Bansal was eliminated from the house last night. Check out her exclusive interview here...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
Soniya was eliminated by the housemates last night. The majority of the housemates nominated Soniya for eviction.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soniya had a tumultuous journey inside as she fought with contestants too. Soniya tells BollywoodLife, her journey was amazing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Indian actress has fought with Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BollywoodLife asked Soniya who she thinks should win the show, the actress promptly replied Ankita Lokhande. She couldn't take 3 names though.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Without wasting her breath, Soniya took the name of Mannara Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Soniya, Munawar Faruqui is the most chalak contestant inside the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 17 fame Soniya felt Sana Raees Khan should have been eliminated in her place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soniya tells us that people manipulated and brainwashed Khanzaadi against her and hence, they had a showdown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soniya Bansal disagrees when we asked her if Ankita-Vicky pre-decided their fights. The actress says the show is such that one cannot predetermine things.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soniya called Vicky a good person but he is a goof player on the show, Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This past week, Soniya had a nasty fight with Sana wherein they brought out each others' upbringing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soniya told a portal that she wasn't able to understand Isha and that while Abhishek was aggressive, he never did things intentionally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
