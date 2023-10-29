Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted contestant Soniya Bansal reveals the most cunning and fake housemate; shares her top 3 

In a shocking turn of events, Soniya Bansal was eliminated from the house last night. Check out her exclusive interview here...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Soniya's eviction 

Soniya was eliminated by the housemates last night. The majority of the housemates nominated Soniya for eviction. 

Soniya's journey 

Soniya had a tumultuous journey inside as she fought with contestants too. Soniya tells BollywoodLife, her journey was amazing.  

Soniya's fights 

The Indian actress has fought with Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi to name a few. 

Winner material and TOP 3

BollywoodLife asked Soniya who she thinks should win the show, the actress promptly replied Ankita Lokhande. She couldn't take 3 names though. 

Fake contestant? 

Without wasting her breath, Soniya took the name of Mannara Chopra. 

Chalak contestant 

As per Soniya, Munawar Faruqui is the most chalak contestant inside the house. 

If not her then... 

Bigg Boss 17 fame Soniya felt Sana Raees Khan should have been eliminated in her place.

On her fight with Khanzaadi 

Soniya tells us that people manipulated and brainwashed Khanzaadi against her and hence, they had a showdown. 

On Ankita-Vicky's fight 

Soniya Bansal disagrees when we asked her if Ankita-Vicky pre-decided their fights. The actress says the show is such that one cannot predetermine things. 

On Vicky Jain 

Soniya called Vicky a good person but he is a goof player on the show, Bigg Boss 17.  

Soniya's showdown with Sana  

This past week, Soniya had a nasty fight with Sana wherein they brought out each others' upbringing.  

Soniya on Isha-Abhishek 

Soniya told a portal that she wasn't able to understand Isha and that while Abhishek was aggressive, he never did things intentionally. 

