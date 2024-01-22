Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande, Rupali Ganguly and other TV stars who will always be known for THESE iconic roles

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024

Sanaya Irani lived and immortalized the Chulbuli Khushi Kumari Gupta in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.   

Urvashi Dholakia is still known as Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.  

Ratna Pathak will remain a favourite forever for her role of Maya Sarabhai.  

Disha Vakani might not be a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But she will always remain Dayaben.  

Shivaji Satam will always be remembered for his role as CID chief ACP Pradyuman.  

Smriti Irani played the role of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She left TV later.  

Avika Gor is all grown up now. However, her first stint as Anandi in Balika Vadhu will be remembered by generations. 

Nakuul Mehta left fans in a tizzy as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz.

His portrayal of Ram in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain also got a thumbs-up from the audience.  

Barun Sobti will be known as ASR or Arnav Singh Raizada amongst his fans. 

Shivangi Joshi lived Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans still miss her. 

Hina Khan's Akshara and that era and generation of the show was the best, say fans. 

Ayesha Singh immortalized Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.  

Rupali Ganguly is currently essaying the role of Anupamaa. She has found a place in every home now.

However, before Anupamaa, she was best known as Monisha Sarabhai.  

Ankita Lokhande will always be known as Archana from Pavitra Rishta. 

