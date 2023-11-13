Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal and more contestants who spoke against Salman Khan
Sanskruti Nemane
Salman Khan is loved as the host of Bigg Boss. He has always been fair with the contestants.
However, he has been accused of being biased and many have objected to what he has said on the show.
Recently, Salman Khan accused Anurag of spreading lies and also told Anurag's Youtube fans that their leader lies. This did not go well with Anurag.
In the recent live, Anurag was seen saying that he is not here to disrespect his community and it was not nice to say such things to his bro sena. Before Anurag, many other contestants have opposed Salman.
Zubair Khan spoke a lot against Salman Khan after he was thrown out of Bigg Boss 11. He filed a complaint against him as well.
Kavita Kaushik also accused Salman Khan of not listening to her at all and showing no interest after he fights in the house.
Rubina Dilaik also did not like Salman Khan addressing Abhinav Shukla as 'samaan'. She expressed that in front of Bigg Boss as well.
Aaliyah Siddiqui accused Salman Khan of being biased. She said that Salman did not like her speaking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Abhishek Malhan also did not like it when Salman Khan said he is overconfident. Abhishek said that he was shown in that way on the show.
Priyanka Jagga back answered when Salman said that he will not work with the channel if they bring Priyanka back.
