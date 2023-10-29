Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya, Shehnaaz Gill and more contestants who were labelled flippers on the Salman Khan show 

Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya has got the tag of flipper, a look at other flippers from all seasons of Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
Isha at first accused Abhishek Kumar of violence and then went on to bond with him inside the house, leaving everyone confused.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After denying her relationship with Samarth and lashing out at him, Isha is now friends and cosy with Samarth again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kashmera Shah labelled Vikas as flipper.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz has been given the tag of flipper by BB fans and even her brother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajat Sharma labelled Sidharth as a flipper inside the Bigg Boss house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lot of housemates have called Eijaz, a flipper. Even Pavitra Punia called him a flipper once.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nikki was labelled flipper during her stint in Bigg Boss 14.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It might be for entertainment purposes but Rakhi has flipped in various seasons she has participated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BB fans and housemates have called Jiya a flipper a lot of times.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jay Bhanushali had called Shamita a flipper because he thinks she always picks the wrong side.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tina Datta called Sajid Khan a flipper after he became the captain of the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!