Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya, Shehnaaz Gill and more contestants who were labelled flippers on the Salman Khan show 

Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya has got the tag of flipper, a look at other flippers from all seasons of Bigg Boss.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Isha Malviya 

Isha at first accused Abhishek Kumar of violence and then went on to bond with him inside the house, leaving everyone confused. 

Isha flips 

After denying her relationship with Samarth and lashing out at him, Isha is now friends and cosy with Samarth again.   

Vikas Gupta

Kashmera Shah labelled Vikas as flipper. 

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz has been given the tag of flipper by BB fans and even her brother.  

Sidharth Shukla

Rajat Sharma labelled Sidharth as a flipper inside the Bigg Boss house. 

Eijaz Khan

A lot of housemates have called Eijaz, a flipper. Even Pavitra Punia called him a flipper once. 

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki was labelled flipper during her stint in Bigg Boss 14.  

Rakhi Sawant

It might be for entertainment purposes but Rakhi has flipped in various seasons she has participated. 

Jiya Shankar

BB fans and housemates have called Jiya a flipper a lot of times. 

Shamita Shetty

Jay Bhanushali had called Shamita a flipper because he thinks she always picks the wrong side.  

Sajid Khan

Tina Datta called Sajid Khan a flipper after he became the captain of the house. 

