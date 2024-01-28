Bigg Boss 17 finale: A sneak peak into the journey of the Top 5 contestants of the BB house
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
Often called "playing safe" by others, Faruqui's first approach was to build a strong bond with each housemate.
But last month, when ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan moved into the house, his love life became the center of attention, and that's when everything went wrong.
Famous for Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande, stressed "playing with heart" throughout her Big Boss adventure.
The turbulent nature of Lokhande's marriage to her spouse came to light during the show's middle segment.
Talkative and lively, Mannara Chopra went in and out of character during the show, giving off a lot of energy or staying very still.
For half of the show, she had no idea where she was, yet she formed close relationships with Anurag Dobhal and Munawar Faruqui despite their frequent arguments and intense engagement.
Even though the other contestants thought Arun Mashettey was "the least deserving finalist," his journey took a different turn.
His and Tehelka's, nicknamed Sunny Aryaa, making fun of the relationships between housemates was a memorable aspect of his visit.
Abhishek Kumar's journey began with a rocky relationship with Esha Malviya, his ex-girlfriend, and shortly after that, with Samarth Jurel, her current lover.
Intense confrontations were Kumar's way of getting attention; he even slapped Samarth, which made him lose some trust of the fans.
