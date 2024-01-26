Bigg Boss 17 finale: Abhishek Kumar bags Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Salman Khan's show changed life of these contestants
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
As per latest reports, Rohit Shetty has offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17 house.
Before Abhishek Kumar, it was Shiv Thakare who made his way to Khatron Ke Khiladi after his stint in Bigg Boss 16.
Along with Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam too became a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She was in Bigg Boss 16.
When inside Bigg Boss 16 house, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia got offered Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 helmed by Dibaker Banerjee.
Among those whose life changed after Bigg Boss is Abdu Rozik. His popularity in India multiplied by ten folds. He did music videos, appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi and more.
When in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash bagged Naagin 6. It was one successful season.
Shehnaaz Gill is one such contestant whose life underwent a 360 degree change. After BB 13, she appeared in music videos and made Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film.
Sidharth Shukla's life changed after Bigg Boss 13 as his fandom grew multiple times. He did music videos and was a part of Broken But Beautiful.
Likewise, Asim Riaz too gained big from Bigg Boss13. He became a popular name and made many appearances in music videos.
Sunny Leone got her Bollywood debut film from Bigg Boss. Mahesh Bhatt offered her Jism 2 when she was inside the house.
Sana Khan got to work with Salman Khan after Bigg Boss. She was seen in Jai Ho soon after her stint in controversial show.
Nora Fatehi's stint in Bigg Boss 9 house was short but impactful. She got an entry into Bollywood thanks to this show.
