Bigg Boss 17 finale: Ankita Lokhande’s real name, Badminton connection and other unknown facts

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024

Ankita Lokhande is becoming popular day by day because of her presence as a contestant on the Bigg Boss 17 show.

She is from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh and entered the TV industry at a young age. Her mom used to be a teacher.

Ankita’s real name is Tanuja Lokhande, but after an astrological consultation she changed it to Ankita Lokhande.

She has played Badminton at the state level and is a brilliant player.

Earlier, she used to play sports and has many medals in Badminton.

She once participated in a talent hunt show where she was selected by Ekta Kapoor’s team for the serial Pavitra Rishta.

She dated the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for a long period of time.

Her husband, Vicky Jain, a huge businessman, gifted her an island worth 50 crores, according to some reports.

