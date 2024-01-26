Bigg Boss 17 finale: Ankita Lokhande’s real name, Badminton connection and other unknown facts
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
Ankita Lokhande is becoming popular day by day because of her presence as a contestant on the Bigg Boss 17 show.
She is from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh and entered the TV industry at a young age. Her mom used to be a teacher.
Ankita’s real name is Tanuja Lokhande, but after an astrological consultation she changed it to Ankita Lokhande.
She has played Badminton at the state level and is a brilliant player.
Earlier, she used to play sports and has many medals in Badminton.
She once participated in a talent hunt show where she was selected by Ekta Kapoor’s team for the serial Pavitra Rishta.
She dated the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for a long period of time.
Her husband, Vicky Jain, a huge businessman, gifted her an island worth 50 crores, according to some reports.
