Bigg Boss 17 finale: Know the educational qualification of top 5 finalists
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
Before we get to know the winner of Bigg Boss 17, here's a look at the educational qualifications of Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and other finalists.
Did you know that Munawar Faruqui is 5th Pass? The comedian made this revelation himself on the show.
Munawar shared that due to financial issues, he had to quit studies. He is now a successful stand-up comedian.
As per reports, Mannara Chopra has a BBA degree. She is also a fashion designer apart from being an actor.
Mannara Chopra is the cousin sister of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.
Ankita Lokhande has completed her schooling from Indore and is said to be a graduate.
A keen interest in acting drove her to Mumbai. She started with Pavitra Rishta and was loved by all.
Abhishek Kumar reportedly went to a university in Bilaspur to pursue Chemical Engineering. But then he chose to become an actor.
Abhishek Kumar's last TV show was Udaariyaan before Bigg Boss 17.
Arun Mahashetty is reportedly a graduate. He is an Indian gamer and YouTuber.
Arun Mahashetty is among the top five contestants of Bigg Boss 17. He is loved for his Hyderabadi language.
Who will win? Let's wait and watch.
