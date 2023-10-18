Bigg Boss 17 first elimination: THIS contestant have the highest risk of being evicted?

Bigg Boss 17 first elimination: Mannara Chopra, Mannara Chopra and Navid Sole are nominated in the first week. Here is the contestant who might be out?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
The three contestants nominated for eliminations are Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole and Abhishek KumarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mannara Chopra was in tears after being nominated by Vicky JainSource: Bollywoodlife.com
People are liking the sassy attitude of Mannara Chopra on the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She has fights with Isha Malviya, and also budding love angle with Munawar FaruquiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Many feel that Navid Sole has maximum chances of being eliminatedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is very rare for a foreign contestant to be evicted in just a weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
There are many who are fed up with Abhishek Kumar's fake fights and want him outSource: Bollywoodlife.com
From housemates to viewers, majority are upset with Abhishek KumarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Malviya is proving that she can generate content on her own sans KumarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
There are many who feel it is too much of Udaariyaan on the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
