Bigg Boss 17 first elimination: THIS contestant have the highest risk of being evicted?

Bigg Boss 17 first elimination: Mannara Chopra, Mannara Chopra and Navid Sole are nominated in the first week. Here is the contestant who might be out?

Urmimala Banerjee

Bigg Boss 17: First elimination

The three contestants nominated for eliminations are Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole and Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra was in tears after being nominated by Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17: Content queen

People are liking the sassy attitude of Mannara Chopra on the show

Bigg Boss 17: Love angle

She has fights with Isha Malviya, and also budding love angle with Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17: Navid Sole

Many feel that Navid Sole has maximum chances of being eliminated

Bigg Boss 17: Elimination unlikely

It is very rare for a foreign contestant to be evicted in just a week

Bigg Boss 17: Navid Sole gets support

There are many who are fed up with Abhishek Kumar's fake fights and want him out

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar

From housemates to viewers, majority are upset with Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17: Not needed for Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya is proving that she can generate content on her own sans Kumar

BB 17: Neutral audiences

There are many who feel it is too much of Udaariyaan on the show

