Bigg Boss 17 grand finale guest list: Celebs who will enter the show on last day
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
On January 28, 2024, Bigg Boss 17 finale will air on television. A few former participants will make an appearance to cheer on their preferred contestants.
While there has been no official announcement, a lot of sources indicate that Karan Kundra will be there to support Munawar Faruqui, his Lock Upp pal.
Pooja Bhatt, a finalist on Bigg Boss OTT 2, will be there to support Mannara Chopra.
In addition to these, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot will grace the program in Abhishek Kumar's favor.
Rashmi Desai, a TV actress, will also be there to support her close friend Ankita Lokhande.
Sandip Sikcand, a critic and television actor, will also enter the home to help Arun Mashetty, a YouTuber.
Renowned filmmaker and host of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty, is rumored to be visiting the Bigg Boss house as well.
Seeing what masala these former candidates bring to the final night will be intriguing.
