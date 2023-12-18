Bigg Boss 17 helps Ankita Lokhande be in the league of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Topping the list is, as usual, Kapil Sharma. He is one of the most famous comedians in the world.
Moreover, he will be reuniting with Sunil Grover. Fans are looking forward to the same.
Kapil will have his own show on Netflix. It is one of the most highly anticipated shows.
Salman Khan is at number 2. He has maintained his spot on the list.
Salman's hosting skills are unprecedented. Fans love it when he guides Bigg Boss contestants with laad-pyaar and gussa.
Amitabh Bachchan is one legendary actor. KBC is his home ground on TV. There's no one like him.
Be it hosting commoners or celebrities, the megastar is always winning hearts.
Munawar Faruqui has climbed a spot as compared to last month.
The Bigg Boss 17 contestant has been doing well so far. But with Ayesha Khan's entry, it might turn the tide for him.
Ankita Lokhande has joined the list of most popular non-fiction personalities.
The actress has been having highs and lows in Bigg Boss 17. It is helping the actress connect with her audience more.
Ankita has now joined the league of Big B and Salman. What an incredible feat!
