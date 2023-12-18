Bigg Boss 17 helps Ankita Lokhande be in the league of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023

Topping the list is, as usual, Kapil Sharma. He is one of the most famous comedians in the world. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moreover, he will be reuniting with Sunil Grover. Fans are looking forward to the same. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapil will have his own show on Netflix. It is one of the most highly anticipated shows. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan is at number 2. He has maintained his spot on the list. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman's hosting skills are unprecedented. Fans love it when he guides Bigg Boss contestants with laad-pyaar and gussa. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan is one legendary actor. KBC is his home ground on TV. There's no one like him. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Be it hosting commoners or celebrities, the megastar is always winning hearts. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munawar Faruqui has climbed a spot as compared to last month. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant has been doing well so far. But with Ayesha Khan's entry, it might turn the tide for him. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita Lokhande has joined the list of most popular non-fiction personalities. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress has been having highs and lows in Bigg Boss 17. It is helping the actress connect with her audience more. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita has now joined the league of Big B and Salman. What an incredible feat! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean romance dramas to watch with your beloved for cozy Christmas vibe

 

 Find Out More