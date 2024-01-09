Bigg Boss 17: Here's how much Ankita Lokhande, Munawar and others get paid per week
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2024
According to reports, Ankita is billing Rs 12 lakh a week for her participation in the controversial reality show.
Vicky Jain is expected to take roughly around 5 lakh rupees.
Munawar Faruqui is well-known, and sources indicate that he charges between Rs. 7 and Rs. 8 lakh.
Rumor has it that Mannara Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's cousin-sister, is demanding an incredible Rs 15 lakh a week to be in the Bigg Boss 17 house.
It is alleged that Aishwarya Sharma charged Rs 12 lakh per week.
Reportedly, Isha Malviya is taking 7 lakh rupees from the makers of the show.
Abhishek Kumar might have been charging an amount of 5 lakh rupees.
Sunny Aryaa is said to have charged 3.5 lakh per week for being in the show.
Rinku Dhawan might have charged 4 lakh rupees for her presence in the show.
