Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
A bittersweet relationship exists between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain inside the 'Bigg Boss 17' house. They get into heated arguments inside the house frequently.
Ankita has frequently mentioned how lonely she feels at home. Recently, the actress made a significant revelation in an episode.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were chatting while seated in the garden area during a recent episode of "Bigg Boss 17."
While talking she told Vicky, “ Main thak gayi, main sach mein thak gayi.” She even said, “Mereko lag raha hai main beemar hu, muhe periods bhi nahi aaye.”
Vicky stated that he thought that she had got her periods.
She said, "I have gone through blood tests for pregnancy to check if I am not pregnant. I had the test yesterday and today, they did my urine test.”
“ My emotions are going up and down, I am going through something which I can't explain. I am confused and I am not blaming you for it", she explained.
Vicky persisted in discussing the game, which led to a fight between the two. But soon after, their argument evolved into delightful banter and they started laughing.
