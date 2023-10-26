Bigg Boss 17: Is Sana Raees Khan allegedly having a crush on Vicky Jain? Mannara Chopra's 'expose' upsets netizens

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra tells Anurag Dobhal that she feels that Sana Raees Khan has a crush on Vicky Jain. She said she got vibes of her beginning to like him

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra

It seems like the biggest rivalry of the week is between Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra

Yesterday, MannaraChopra made a comment on Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan

Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan have organically become friends

BB17: Vicky's advise to Sana

It seems Vicky Jain advised Sana Raees Khan to do more for visibility on the show

Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan having a crush

Mannara Chopra said that Sana Raees Khan seems to be having a crush on Vicky Jain

BB 17: Lovestruck looks

Mannara Chopra said she has seen Sana looking at Vicky with fondness

BB 17: Sana admits to friendship

Sana Raees Khan has admitted that she can talk with Vicky Jain freely

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal

Anurag Dobhal heard Mannara's comments and looked shocked

Bigg Boss 17: MunNara bond growing

The first ship of Bigg Boss 17 is Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra MunnAra

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande cunning

Mannara Chopra has called Ankita Lokhande cunning, dominating and bossy

