Bigg Boss 17: Is Sana Raees Khan allegedly having a crush on Vicky Jain? Mannara Chopra's 'expose' upsets netizens

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra tells Anurag Dobhal that she feels that Sana Raees Khan has a crush on Vicky Jain. She said she got vibes of her beginning to like him

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023