Bigg Boss 17: Is Vicky Jain too image conscious about Ankita Lokhande and him? Businessman reveals it all [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss 17: Is Vicky Jain too tensed about how fights will be perceived by his business family? This is what he had to say on the same [Exclusive]Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Before going inside the house, Vicky Jain had spoken about the fightsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He told us that it was a huge break for him, as he works almost 365 days a yearSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The businessman said he has a cool-head but is someone with strong opinionsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He said that his family does watch the show and were worried for themSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems they told the couple to avoid in-fighting and nasty quarrels with other housematesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Jain believes that fans love the drama that a couple brings to Bigg BossSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Jain said he believes non-stop PDA looks a bit fake on screenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Ankita Lokhande and he discuss every episode in detail as they watch all seasonsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He did admit that the family is worried that none of the two get harmed in any waySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Jain said corona taught him to live for the momentSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He said that he is not someone to start a fight and his response depends on the other personSource: Bollywoodlife.com
