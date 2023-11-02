Bigg Boss 17: Is Vicky Jain too image conscious about Ankita Lokhande and him? Businessman reveals it all [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss 17: Is Vicky Jain too tensed about how fights will be perceived by his business family? This is what he had to say on the same [Exclusive]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain bares it all

Before going inside the house, Vicky Jain had spoken about the fights

Bigg Boss 17: Family background

He told us that it was a huge break for him, as he works almost 365 days a year

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's temper

The businessman said he has a cool-head but is someone with strong opinions

Bigg Boss 17: Family tensed

He said that his family does watch the show and were worried for them

BB 17: Warning note

It seems they told the couple to avoid in-fighting and nasty quarrels with other housemates

Bigg Boss 17: Couples craze

Vicky Jain believes that fans love the drama that a couple brings to Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 17: Thoughts on PDA

Vicky Jain said he believes non-stop PDA looks a bit fake on screen

Bigg Boss 17: Keen viewer

It seems Ankita Lokhande and he discuss every episode in detail as they watch all seasons

Bigg Boss 17: Protective streak

He did admit that the family is worried that none of the two get harmed in any way

BB17: Lifetime chance

Vicky Jain said corona taught him to live for the moment

Bigg Boss 17: Brawls and fights

He said that he is not someone to start a fight and his response depends on the other person

