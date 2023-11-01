Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Khan, Samarth Jurel and more get nominated for eliminations

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Khan, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai and Arun Mashettey get nominated by the housemates. Who will bid good-bye to the Salman Khan show?

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya was nominated by Munawar Faruqui and Manasvi Mamgai

BB17: Isha Malviya's journey

It looks evident that Isha Malviya is not leaving the show soon. She can generate a lot of content

Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan

The lawyer Sana Raees Khan has been nominated once again

BB17: Sana gets love

Neutral audiences are liking Sana Raees Khan on the show

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel

The new wild card Samarth Jurel is also in nominations

BB17: High chance of being safe

The love triangle angle might get dragged a bit longer

Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai

The svelte model and actress Manasvi Mamgai is also in nominations

BB17: Manasvi Mamgai

Manasvi Mamgai has high chances of going home very soon

Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey

We have to see if the city of Hyderabad saves it man, Arun Mashettey

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan

We have to see who exits Salman Khan's show over the weekend

