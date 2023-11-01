Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Khan, Samarth Jurel and more get nominated for eliminations

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Khan, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai and Arun Mashettey get nominated by the housemates. Who will bid good-bye to the Salman Khan show?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Isha Malviya was nominated by Munawar Faruqui and Manasvi Mamgai
It looks evident that Isha Malviya is not leaving the show soon. She can generate a lot of content
The lawyer Sana Raees Khan has been nominated once again
Neutral audiences are liking Sana Raees Khan on the show
The new wild card Samarth Jurel is also in nominations
The love triangle angle might get dragged a bit longer
The svelte model and actress Manasvi Mamgai is also in nominations
Manasvi Mamgai has high chances of going home very soon
We have to see if the city of Hyderabad saves it man, Arun Mashettey
We have to see who exits Salman Khan's show over the weekend
