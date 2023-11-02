Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya to break up with Samarth Jurel after his violent behaviour? Abhishek Kumar consoles the latter
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Abhishek Kumar had a major breakdown after Samarth Jurel's entry in Bigg Boss 17.
In today's episode, we will see Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel fighting with each other.
In anger, Samarth will smash the cup held by Isha.
Post his violent behaviour, Isha will threaten to breakup with him.
Abhishek Kumar will be a witness to all of this.
Samarth Jurel will get emotional and will be in tears.
Surprising or not, Abhishek Kumar will console him. They will be seen chatting.
Samarth, Isha and Abhishek's equation has left fans thoroughly confused.
In today's episode, we will also see Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma fighting post a task.
While Ankita will call Aishwarya 'darpok', latter will say, 'I hate Vicky Jain'.
Mannara Chopra will be in tears and say she wants to leave the show.
Watch the show to know why Mannara had an emotional breakdown.
