Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya to break up with Samarth Jurel after his violent behaviour? Abhishek Kumar consoles the latter

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Abhishek Kumar had a major breakdown after Samarth Jurel's entry in Bigg Boss 17.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In today's episode, we will see Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel fighting with each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In anger, Samarth will smash the cup held by Isha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Post his violent behaviour, Isha will threaten to breakup with him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Kumar will be a witness to all of this.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samarth Jurel will get emotional and will be in tears.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surprising or not, Abhishek Kumar will console him. They will be seen chatting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samarth, Isha and Abhishek's equation has left fans thoroughly confused.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In today's episode, we will also see Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma fighting post a task.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While Ankita will call Aishwarya 'darpok', latter will say, 'I hate Vicky Jain'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mannara Chopra will be in tears and say she wants to leave the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch the show to know why Mannara had an emotional breakdown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 must-watch situational comedies on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More