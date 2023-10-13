Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more reality shows that HIT Top TV shows TRPs

Reality TV shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more are more popular than the top TV shows as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
The 17th season of Bigg Boss is starting soon and it is the most loved reality show. Bigg Boss always takes away a lot of TRPs and grabs all the attention on social media as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khatron Ke Khiladi also gets all the attention. The stunt based reality show recently finished the 13th season and it was ruling the TRP charts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaun Banega Crorepati is a quiz game show and it is quite famous amongst all the generations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a celebrity dance reality show. It is one of the most loved amongst the reality show. The 11th season of the show will start soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nach Baliye is a couples dance show that also gets all the love from the audience. People are waiting for the 10th season to go on-air soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Idol has a massive fan following. This is one of the oldest singing reality shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Roadies is also running since a long time. It is quite popular amongst the youngsters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We saw just one season of Lock Upp but it has become one of the most loved shows on TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
India's Got Talent has given many people a platform to showcase their talents. This show too has been running since many years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dance India Dance has been loved ever since the first season of the show began.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Super Dancer has also become quite popular these days. The show has been bringing up some amazing talents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
