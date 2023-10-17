Bigg Boss 17 Kissa BED ka: Before Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, THESE contestants turned dramatic

Before Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, there were many other contestants who fought over 'bed'. Let's have a look at the Kissa Bed Ka from Bigg Boss house...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Isha and Abhishek

Udaariyaan couple have been fighting ever since they got on stage in front of Salman Khan.

Abhishek bed drama

Abhishek refused to believe Mannara when she asked him to select a house and thought she had some hidden agenda. However, he was proved wrong.

Isha and Abhishek's bed drama

Isha asked Abhishek to go to some other room as she was willing to share a bed with Mannara. However, Abhishek remained adamant and it led to a big fight, an unnecessary one.

Isha flips?

At first, Isha claimed she did not want to share a bed with Abhishek but later when Bigg Boss asks her, she says she is okay with sharing one bed with Abhishek.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla

Arti Singh slept on Shehnaaz Gill's bed while talking to Sidharth once. A possessive Shehnaaz could not handle it. They fought and Shehnaaz also changed her bed later.

Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla

Hina and Sidharth also fought over a bed. Their fight turned ugly when they declared they would not like to meet each other in person after Bigg Boss.

Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar

Manisha refused to sleep under the AcC in Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, Captain Jiya Shankar claimed that Bigg Boss does not allow contestants to sleep anywhere.

Madhurima and Vishal

Madhurima and Vishal were famous as the Kabir Singh couple. They shared a bed and also turned cosy at times. But not for long.

Priyank and Benafsha

Priyank and Benafsha claimed to be best of friends. But they raised brows when they shared a bed together. Priyank was dating Divya Aggarwal outside.

Puneesh and Bandagi

The former couple set the Bigg Boss on fire with their chemistry and intimacy. They kissed and turned intimate while the lights were off.

Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota

Jasleen and Anup entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as a couple. After entering the house, Jasleen refused to share a bed with Anup. It later claimed that they share a guru-shishya relationship.

