Bigg Boss 17 Kissa BED ka: Before Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, THESE contestants turned dramatic

Before Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, there were many other contestants who fought over 'bed'. Let's have a look at the Kissa Bed Ka from Bigg Boss house...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
Udaariyaan couple have been fighting ever since they got on stage in front of Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek refused to believe Mannara when she asked him to select a house and thought she had some hidden agenda. However, he was proved wrong.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha asked Abhishek to go to some other room as she was willing to share a bed with Mannara. However, Abhishek remained adamant and it led to a big fight, an unnecessary one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At first, Isha claimed she did not want to share a bed with Abhishek but later when Bigg Boss asks her, she says she is okay with sharing one bed with Abhishek.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arti Singh slept on Shehnaaz Gill's bed while talking to Sidharth once. A possessive Shehnaaz could not handle it. They fought and Shehnaaz also changed her bed later.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina and Sidharth also fought over a bed. Their fight turned ugly when they declared they would not like to meet each other in person after Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha refused to sleep under the AcC in Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, Captain Jiya Shankar claimed that Bigg Boss does not allow contestants to sleep anywhere.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhurima and Vishal were famous as the Kabir Singh couple. They shared a bed and also turned cosy at times. But not for long.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyank and Benafsha claimed to be best of friends. But they raised brows when they shared a bed together. Priyank was dating Divya Aggarwal outside.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The former couple set the Bigg Boss on fire with their chemistry and intimacy. They kissed and turned intimate while the lights were off.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jasleen and Anup entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as a couple. After entering the house, Jasleen refused to share a bed with Anup. It later claimed that they share a guru-shishya relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
