Bigg Boss 17: Know what is Dum, Dimaag and Dil in the show? Here's decoding the twists of Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 17's promo released yesterday and it seems Bigg Boss has some interesting twists this time for the contestants.
Bigg Boss 17's promo released recently and fans are super excited for the new season.
Bigg Boss and Salman Khan announced new twists and new theme in the show.
In the promos of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan is seen talking about the Dil, Dimaag and Dum concept.
In the Dil promo reportedly suggests that Bigg Boss will collaborate with contestants who play with their hearts. He will give them all the luxuries.
This promo of the show suggests that this year Bigg Boss will favour contestant who strategize and make good plans. He will become their mentor.
In this promo, Bigg Boss wants to tell everyone that the contestants will have to make bold decisions and this season will praise such dumdaar contestant.
As per reports there will be some couples and some singles this year.
Bigg Boss 17 premiere is now announced. The show will begin from October 15.
Are you ready to witness this unique season of Bigg Boss? Well, we are all set!
