Bigg Boss 17: Luxuries or a test of love? Explore what 'DIL' means in Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 17 promos have left everyone surprised. The promos were divided in terms of Dil, Dimaag and Dum. Here's what the Dil means.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15. The show has always been the most loved on TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The promos of the show released and we got to see it in three different parts. The show has the Dil, Dimaag and Dum concept and it will be different for every contestant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dil promo of the show talks about love as seen in the promo. Here we try to decode what it exactly means.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The contestants who will enter as the Dilwale contestants will get all the luxuries in the house like good food, beautiful rooms and what not. The contestants who will play the game 'dilse' will be a part of this zone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These contestants will be treated like VIP guests of Bigg Boss and they will be his favourite guests. Which means he will support them in the tasks and in the house and they will always have the privilege it seems.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, before they get all this, Bigg Boss will give them some very tough love tests. They will have to pass the test to get all the luxuries and the love of Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was earlier reported that there will be couples who will enter the show and hence, it seems the love portion is for them. As per reports, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been approached to be a part of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The chances of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entering the show are also quite high.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alice and Kanwar are also reportedly approached. But it seems Kanwar is entering alone and as per reports, he has already shot for the promo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After all this, we all want to know about the Bigg Boss 17 house. We are all waiting to see the different Dil, Dimaag and Dum portions in the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
