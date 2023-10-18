Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra BEATS Ankita Lokhande to be the HIGHEST paid contestant on Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra has become the highest paid contestant on Salman Khan's show. She has beaten TV divas like Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra

It seems the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 17 is Mannara Chopra with Rs 15 lakh a week

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande is making Rs 12 lakh a week while Vicky is taking home Rs 5 lakh

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma is taking home Rs 12 lakh a week while Neil Bhatt is being paid Rs 7 lakh

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is making Rs 7 to 8 lakh a week

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal

The moto vlogger is pocketing Rs 7.5 lakh a week

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora

Jigna Vora is also taking home Rs 7.5 lakh a week

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya

Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya is being paid Rs 7 lakh a week

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan

The lawyer is making Rs six lakh a week

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar who is giving max content is getting Rs five lakh per week

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal

The pretty lady is being paid Rs five lakh a week

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17: KhanZaadi

She is the lowest paid with only Rs three lakh a week

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ganapath star Tiger Shroff's box office report card: Check the best and worst films ever

 

 Find Out More