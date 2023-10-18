Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra BEATS Ankita Lokhande to be the HIGHEST paid contestant on Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra has become the highest paid contestant on Salman Khan's show. She has beaten TV divas like Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya SharmaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
It seems the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 17 is Mannara Chopra with Rs 15 lakh a weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita Lokhande is making Rs 12 lakh a week while Vicky is taking home Rs 5 lakhSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Sharma is taking home Rs 12 lakh a week while Neil Bhatt is being paid Rs 7 lakhSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is making Rs 7 to 8 lakh a weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The moto vlogger is pocketing Rs 7.5 lakh a weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jigna Vora is also taking home Rs 7.5 lakh a weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya is being paid Rs 7 lakh a weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The lawyer is making Rs six lakh a weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Kumar who is giving max content is getting Rs five lakh per weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The pretty lady is being paid Rs five lakh a weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She is the lowest paid with only Rs three lakh a weekSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!