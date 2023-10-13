Mannara Chopra matches cousin Priyanka Chopra's oomph factor in these Top 10 pics

Bigg Boss 17: One of the rumoured/tentative contestants for Salman Khan's show is actress Mannara Chopra. Here is a look at her top 10 sizzling pics that match Priyanka Chopra in oomph factor

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Bigg Boss 17

The mania of Bigg Boss 17 is all over

Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17

A number of portals have reported that Mannara Chopra is going to be on the show like NDTV, Jansatta and more

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra details

Mannara Chopra's real name is Barbie Handa

BB17: Relation to Priyanka Chopra

Mannara Chopra is the daughter of Priyanka Chopra's paternal aunt

Bigg Boss 17: Big break

Mannara Chopra got her big break when she did an ad with Farhan Akhtar

Bigg Boss 17: Multi-faceted

Mannara Chopra is also a belly dancer and fashion designer

Bigg Boss 17: South films

Mannara Chopra has done some Tamil and Telugu films like Jakkanna, Rogue, Thikka

Bigg Boss 17: Family details

She is born in Ambala cantonment. Her father is a lawyer and mom a fashion designer

BB17: Relationship status

There is no knowledge on the dating life of Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17: A big break

We have to wait to actually see Mannara Chopra with Salman Khan at the grand premiere

