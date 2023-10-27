Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and more contestants who have turned Salman Khan's show into a cryfest

These Bigg Boss 17 contestants have already shed tears in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 began on October 15 and so far, it appears to be more of a cry fest than anything else. Contestants have already cried on the show multiple times in a week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among all, it is Mannara Chopra who has cried the most. She has shed tears when asked about her family, when Ankita Lokhande yelled at her, when Vicky Jain nominated her and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a week, she has already stated that she wants to go back to her normal life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munawar Faruqui is of emotional kinds. The comedian has already cried several times for various reasons. He cried when Jigna Vora shared her story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munawar also got very emotional while talking about his son and getting his custody.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Bigg Boss gave him a lecture on being biased, Anurag Dobhal cried hard saying he is missing his mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Kumar has cried twice in the show so far expressing his love for Isha Malviya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since the beginning, Ankita Lokhande has been complaining that Vicky Jain hasn't been giving her priority. She has cried over their fights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Sharma has also cried in the show over differences with husband Neil Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khanzaadi who is among the strongest contestants broke down after Mannara Chopra made mean comments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navid Sole got emotional saying that he feels left out. He was of an opinion that contestants feel he is weak as he doesn't understand the language.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given the major drama taking place in Bigg Boss 17 house, it remains to be seen who cries next in Salman Khan's house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
