Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra regains footing in TOP 5 most popular contestants, Munawar remains unbeatable

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023

Munawar Faruqui remains untouched at the Top spot. 

He has been dominating the first spot since the show began airing. 

Munawar gave it back to Ankita Lokhande this week by nominating her for eviction. 

Munawar's friendship and bond with Mannara kept fans hooked. Munara is working well for TRPs. 

Ankita Lokhande is yet again in the second spot this week. 

Ankita is one of the strongest contestants of the season. 

The Pavitra Rishta beauty has been having fights with her husband Vicky Jain. 

She also showed a middle finger to Abhishek Kumar on national television. 

Moreover, Ankita grabbed headlines for a few confessions. From bringing Vicky Jain for herself to missing periods and being insecure, she shocked everyone.

Aishwarya Sharma remains in the third spot yet again. 

Aishwarya has maintained her stance. She doesn't get into unnecessary fights but does speak up when she feels something is wrong.

She had a fight with Khanzaadi this week. 

Vicky Jain has climbed up a spot this week. He is placed 4th which previously had Neil Bhatt. 

Vicky's behaviour was called out last week. 

He continues to rule the hearts of the audience despite Bigg Boss foiling his plans. 

Mannara Chopra has regained a spot in the top 5 this week. 

The actress has been entertaining everyone this week. She did not cry as she was guided by Salman Khan last weekend ka vaar. 

