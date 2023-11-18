Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra regains footing in TOP 5 most popular contestants, Munawar remains unbeatable
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023
Munawar Faruqui remains untouched at the Top spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has been dominating the first spot since the show began airing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munawar gave it back to Ankita Lokhande this week by nominating her for eviction.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munawar's friendship and bond with Mannara kept fans hooked. Munara is working well for TRPs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita Lokhande is yet again in the second spot this week.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita is one of the strongest contestants of the season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pavitra Rishta beauty has been having fights with her husband Vicky Jain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also showed a middle finger to Abhishek Kumar on national television.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Moreover, Ankita grabbed headlines for a few confessions. From bringing Vicky Jain for herself to missing periods and being insecure, she shocked everyone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Sharma remains in the third spot yet again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya has maintained her stance. She doesn't get into unnecessary fights but does speak up when she feels something is wrong.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had a fight with Khanzaadi this week.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Jain has climbed up a spot this week. He is placed 4th which previously had Neil Bhatt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky's behaviour was called out last week.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He continues to rule the hearts of the audience despite Bigg Boss foiling his plans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mannara Chopra has regained a spot in the top 5 this week.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has been entertaining everyone this week. She did not cry as she was guided by Salman Khan last weekend ka vaar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Railway Men, Pippa and more new movies, web series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More