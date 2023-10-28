Bigg Boss 17 most popular contestants: Munawar Faruqui rules the roost, Vicky Jain enters TOP 5

It's time we meet the top five of Bigg Boss 17. Another week has passed inside the house after much drama and chaos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
Leading the TOP 5 of Bigg Boss 17 is Munawar Faruqui, the stand-up comedian. The list has been curated by Ormax Media.
This past week, we saw Munawar entertaining everyone with his anger, passion, shayaris, emotional moments and masti.
Everyone is expecting big things from Munawar Faruqui after his stint in Lock Upp. He is one of the contestants with the maximum hype.
Top TV actress Ankita Lokhande has maintained her spot.
This week has been emotionally exhausting for Ankita as she has been having mood swings. She has been feeling very lonely these days.
The actress has had tiffs with Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain this past week.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty is yet again at number 3.
Aishwarya and Neil have been having fights inside the house too. Salman slammed Neil for suppressing Aishwarya's emotions.
The actress doesn't like to fight unnecessarily and hence only raises her voice as per the need of the situation.
Vicky Jain has entered the list this week and has replaced Neil Bhatt.
The businessman has been deemed a mastermind already and is winning hearts with his personality.
Anurag Dobhal aka UK 07 rider has also found a place in TOP 5.
The YouTuber was feeling unhappy with the way the YouTuber community was being sidelined and only a few contestants got noticed.
In one of the latest episodes, Bigg Boss called out Anurag for sleeping and doing nothing interesting other than switching his duties.
Anurag has replaced Mannara Chopra in the top 5. Shocking, no?
