Bigg Boss 17 most popular contestants: Munawar Faruqui rules the roost, Vicky Jain enters TOP 5

It's time we meet the top five of Bigg Boss 17. Another week has passed inside the house after much drama and chaos.

Oct 28, 2023

Munawar Faruqui tops

Leading the TOP 5 of Bigg Boss 17 is Munawar Faruqui, the stand-up comedian. The list has been curated by Ormax Media.

Munawar's stint

This past week, we saw Munawar entertaining everyone with his anger, passion, shayaris, emotional moments and masti.

Expectations ka bojh

Everyone is expecting big things from Munawar Faruqui after his stint in Lock Upp. He is one of the contestants with the maximum hype.

Ankita Lokhande

Top TV actress Ankita Lokhande has maintained her spot.

Emotional week

This week has been emotionally exhausting for Ankita as she has been having mood swings. She has been feeling very lonely these days.

Fights with Vicky

The actress has had tiffs with Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain this past week.

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty is yet again at number 3.

Ups and downs

Aishwarya and Neil have been having fights inside the house too. Salman slammed Neil for suppressing Aishwarya's emotions.

Aishwarya's take

The actress doesn't like to fight unnecessarily and hence only raises her voice as per the need of the situation.

Vicky Jain

Vicky Jain has entered the list this week and has replaced Neil Bhatt.

Vicky Bhaiya

The businessman has been deemed a mastermind already and is winning hearts with his personality.

Anurag enters the Top 5

Anurag Dobhal aka UK 07 rider has also found a place in TOP 5.

Anurag's woes

The YouTuber was feeling unhappy with the way the YouTuber community was being sidelined and only a few contestants got noticed.

Bigg Boss slams Anurag

In one of the latest episodes, Bigg Boss called out Anurag for sleeping and doing nothing interesting other than switching his duties.

Babu bhaiya

Anurag has replaced Mannara Chopra in the top 5. Shocking, no? 

