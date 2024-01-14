Bigg Boss 17 most popular list: Ankita Lokhande in Top 2, Vicky Jain drops to last after mother's visit
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
Munawar Faruqui is leading the list shared by Ormax Media. It has been for weeks that he has been at the top spot.
His fandom is very strong as despite being slammed for being diplomatic, he is ruling the most popular contestants chart.
The second spot is taken by TV queen Ankita Lokhande. She is being loved and appreciated by all.
Ankita Lokhande had a very emotional week as her mother entered the house. Her conversations with her mother-in-law also went viral.
Abhishek Kumar who re-entered the show after elimination has jumped to the third spot.
He was eliminated as he slapped Samarth Jurel. He is known for his angry avatar.
Mannara Chopra who was on the third spot last week has slipped to fourth spot.
She became the topic of discussion when she did not nominate Abhishek Kumar.
Vicky Jain who enjoyed the second spot last week has slipped down to fifth spot this week.
He has been called out for his behaviour toward wife Ankita Lokhande. His mother also made some shocking statements that kept him buzzing in news circuit.
Despite all the drama with Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya is not among the top 5 popular Bigg Boss 17 contestants.
Arun Mahashetty who has been a part of Bigg Boss 17 since the beginning has not been able to make it to the list.
