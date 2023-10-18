Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashetty and more non-TV celebs who made a splash on Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashetty and more celebrities from non-TV backgrounds who made waves on the TV version of Bigg Boss

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is coming across as a strong contestant

Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashetty

Arun Mashetty aka Achanak Bhayanak Gaming is also winning hearts on the show

Bigg Boss 17: KhanZaadi

Rapper Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi impressed fans with her rap on the show

Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai

Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka Bhai is also doing great on the show

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan

Rapper and music producer MC Stan was a late bloomer on Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16 benefitted a lot from the cuteness of Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 10: Manu Punjabi

The show benefitted from his plotting in a lacklustre season

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya proved himself as good BB material

Bigg Boss 13; Shehnaaz Gill

By far the most successful non-TV celeb to make a career after the show

Salman Khan's show

This season, we have a number of YouTube content creators on the show.

