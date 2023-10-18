Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashetty and more non-TV celebs who made a splash on Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashetty and more celebrities from non-TV backgrounds who made waves on the TV version of Bigg BossSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is coming across as a strong contestantSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Arun Mashetty aka Achanak Bhayanak Gaming is also winning hearts on the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rapper Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi impressed fans with her rap on the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka Bhai is also doing great on the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rapper and music producer MC Stan was a late bloomer on Bigg Boss 16Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 16 benefitted a lot from the cuteness of Abdu RozikSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The show benefitted from his plotting in a lacklustre seasonSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Singer Rahul Vaidya proved himself as good BB materialSource: Bollywoodlife.com
By far the most successful non-TV celeb to make a career after the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This season, we have a number of YouTube content creators on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!