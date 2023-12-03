Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reigns; Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya fail to grab a place in Top 5
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
Munawar Faruqui has yet again topped the Top 5 most popular Bigg Boss 17 contestants list.
It is his 7th consecutive time bagging first place as the most popular Bigg Boss 17 contestants.
Munawar thanked his fans online for the same.
At number 2 is Ankita Lokhande, the famous TV actress.
Ankita has had her share of highs and lows inside the Bigg Boss 17 house recently.
Ankita kept in the news for various reasons including her fights with fellow housemates.
Aishwarya Sharma is at number 3 this week as well.
She has a huge fan following online. And it is just growing.
Vicky Jain has jumped a place up. He is at number 4 this week.
Vicky nominated Neil Bhatt for the whole season.
Neil Bhatt has become active again. However, he has slipped down a spot on the Top 5 chart.
He is unfazed by the season nomination by Vicky and is intent on taking revenge.
Mannara Chopra yet again failed to grab a spot on the Top 5 most popular contestants list.
Isha Malviya who gave it back to Ankita Lokhande also did not make it to the list despite having good points.
