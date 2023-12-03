Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reigns; Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya fail to grab a place in Top 5 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023

Munawar Faruqui has yet again topped the Top 5 most popular Bigg Boss 17 contestants list. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is his 7th consecutive time bagging first place as the most popular Bigg Boss 17 contestants. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munawar thanked his fans online for the same. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At number 2 is Ankita Lokhande, the famous TV actress. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita has had her share of highs and lows inside the Bigg Boss 17 house recently. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita kept in the news for various reasons including her fights with fellow housemates.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Sharma is at number 3 this week as well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She has a huge fan following online. And it is just growing. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Jain has jumped a place up. He is at number 4 this week. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky nominated Neil Bhatt for the whole season. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neil Bhatt has become active again. However, he has slipped down a spot on the Top 5 chart. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He is unfazed by the season nomination by Vicky and is intent on taking revenge. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mannara Chopra yet again failed to grab a spot on the Top 5 most popular contestants list. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha Malviya who gave it back to Ankita Lokhande also did not make it to the list despite having good points. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Bollywood movies that were banned in India but ended up being worldwide hits

 

 Find Out More