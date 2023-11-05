Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt replaces Vicky Jain in Top 5; Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya get wake up call
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Munawar Faruqui is ruling the roost yet again. He has topped the list this week too.
Munawar has been grabbing the top spot for three consecutive weeks.
Ankita Lokhande too has maintained her position on the list. She is in TOP 2.
Ankita is slowly getting her footing in the game right. But she has a long way to go.
Aishwarya Sharma continues to be in TOP 3.
Neil Bhatt is back in TOP 5. He was chucked off last week by Anurag Dobhal.
Vicky Jain has slipped a spot. From fourth place, he is now at 5.
Vicky has been labelled a mastermind but his game needs to be sorted. It is all confusing even after three weeks.
Bigg Boss and the audience's FAVE seems to be Vicky Bhaiyaa.
Mannara Chopra was in TOP 5 in the first week. It's high time she buckles up.
Isha Malviya's image has just been tarnished since she participated in Bigg Boss 17 and nothing more. She needs to change for the better.
Sana Raees Khan has a lot of potential to do better. She needs to gain her right footing.
Khanzaadi is coming across as a victim player and a crybaby. She needs to build up.
Anurag Dobhal was in the Top 5 last week. He has slipped out again.
