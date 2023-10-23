Bigg Boss 17: No elimination due to Navratri; THESE contestants start renewing bonds as next nominations are crucial 

In tonight's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, no elimination took place. Kangana Ranaut was a guest and due to Navratri, elimination was cancelled.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Navid Sole were nominated by the housemates for elimination.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mannara was nominated by Vicky, Neil, Aishwarya and Isha. The actress was hurt because of Vicky. She is currently one of the most popular contestants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navi is a Britisher and he needs a constant translator. As a result, he was not much seen in the house. However, he was happy to not get eliminated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek was nominated due to his aggression. And he too was happy to not get eliminated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mannara and Ankita's equations have changed. They were on good terms before but now seem at loggerheads.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munawar and Khanzaadi have also started bonding. It was Khanzaadi who was trying to have a conversation with Munawar who seemed somewhat disinterested.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munawar was seen chatting wholeheartedly with Sana Raees Khan today after Weekend Ka Vaar. He also flirted with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita and Vicky's occasion doesn't seem to improve. Their insecurities will keep on piling it seems.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Singh has kinda buried the hatched with Khanzaadi. The latter has also wowed to protect Abhishek from Isha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sana and Navid have been getting along well already. But today, we saw them being supportive of each other too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last but not least, Isha and Abhishek were seen bonding despite being warned otherwise by Salman Khan. Will their equations change?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
