Bigg Boss 17: No elimination due to Navratri; THESE contestants start renewing bonds as next nominations are crucial 

In tonight's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, no elimination took place. Kangana Ranaut was a guest and due to Navratri, elimination was cancelled.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

Bigg Boss nominated contestants 

Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Navid Sole were nominated by the housemates for elimination. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mannara Chopra 

Mannara was nominated by Vicky, Neil, Aishwarya and Isha. The actress was hurt because of Vicky. She is currently one of the most popular contestants. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Navid Sole 

Navi is a Britisher and he needs a constant translator. As a result, he was not much seen in the house. However, he was happy to not get eliminated. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Singh 

Abhishek was nominated due to his aggression. And he too was happy to not get eliminated. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mannara Chopra-Ankita Lokhande 

Mannara and Ankita's equations have changed. They were on good terms before but now seem at loggerheads. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munawar Faruqui-Khanzaadi 

Munawar and Khanzaadi have also started bonding. It was Khanzaadi who was trying to have a conversation with Munawar who seemed somewhat disinterested.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munawar Faruqui-Sana Raees Khan 

Munawar was seen chatting wholeheartedly with Sana Raees Khan today after Weekend Ka Vaar. He also flirted with her. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain 

Ankita and Vicky's occasion doesn't seem to improve. Their insecurities will keep on piling it seems.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Singh-Khanzaadi 

Abhishek Singh has kinda buried the hatched with Khanzaadi. The latter has also wowed to protect Abhishek from Isha.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sana Raees Khan-Navid Sole 

Sana and Navid have been getting along well already. But today, we saw them being supportive of each other too.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar 

Last but not least, Isha and Abhishek were seen bonding despite being warned otherwise by Salman Khan. Will their equations change? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Koffee With Karan 8: Kartik Aaryan refuses invite? From feud to burying hatchet, a timeline of actor-director's relationship 

 

 Find Out More