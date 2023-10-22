Bigg Boss 17: No eliminations on Salman Khan show; Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra are safe?

Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Navid Sole are nominated this week for elimination. But it seems there is no elimination!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 began on October 15. The week was quite interesting as the contestants played very well.
We recently saw the first weekend ka vaar episode and fans were happy to see Salman Khan back as the host.
Bigg Boss 17 nominations happened in the first week. The contestants had to nominate one person from each house.
The Dil, Dimaag and Dum house members had to nominate one amongst themselves. Hence, this time three members from Bigg Boss 17 have been nominated.
Mannara Chopra was nominated from the Dil house.
The Dimaag house contestants nominated Navid Sole.
Abhishek Kumar was nominated by the Dum house members.
In yesterday's weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan spoke about his views on the first week.
Salman Khan lashed out at Isha Malviya for lying about Abhishek Kumar. He slammed her for playing with Abhishek's feelings and making serious allegations against him for no reason. He advised her not to confused Abhishek.
Salman Khan also slammed Abhishek for his aggressive behaviour. He also told him that this is not how men behave.
