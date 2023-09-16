Bigg Boss 17 premiere date confirmed: Here's what to expect from new season of Salman Khan shown

Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel has finally confirmed the premiere date of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
As soon as Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended, the wait for Bigg Boss 17 began.
A lot is being said about the show. The theme, premiere date, contestant list and much more is the talk of the town.
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 reunion happened yesterday. Salman Khan's manager, Jordy Patel was spotted at the event.
Jordy Patel was seen speaking to the media and his video has gone viral.
Jordy revealed the premiere date of Bigg Boss 17. Yes, he shared that the show will begin from October 15.
Salman Khan will return as the host of the show. However, he will not be available for the entire season.
Recently, Salman Khan released the promo of Bigg Boss 17.
In the promo, Salman Khan is seen saying that till date we have only witnessed Bigg Boss' eyes, but this time we will get to see his heart, brains, and power.
As per reports, there will be singles Vs couples theme. Hence, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt have been approached for the show.
Amongst the singles, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sangita Ghosh, Bebika Dhurve and others have been approached.
